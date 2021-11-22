Sikkim reports 8 new COVID cases

Gangtok, Nov 21 (PTI) Sikkim recorded eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a Health Department bulletin said.

The state has so far recorded 32,169 COVID-19 cases, it said.

The toll remained at 403 with no reports of any new death, it added.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim registered six, while South Sikkim reported two.

Sikkim now has 123 active cases, while 31,309 people recovered from the disease.

Altogether, 334 patients have migrated to other states. PTI KDK SBN SOM SOM

