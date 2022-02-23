Sikkim reports eight new COVID-19 cases, tally at 39,047

Gangtok, Feb 23 (PTI) Sikkim reported eight fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the COVID-19 caseload in the state to 39,047, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

Nine people had tested positive for the infection on Tuesday.

East Sikkim logged six new infections, while West Sikkim and South Sikkim reported one case each.

The state now has 93 active cases, while 37,768 people have recovered from the disease so far.

As many as 745 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim's COVID-19 death toll remained at 441 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The Himalayan state has conducted 3,24,556 sample tests for COVID-19 thus far, including 294 in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood at 2.7 per cent, while the daily recovery ratio was 98.6 per cent. PTI KDK MM MM

