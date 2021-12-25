Sikkim Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 32,477

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 32,477 on Saturday with four new infections reported during the day, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 409, with no fatalities registered in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim logged two, while West Sikkim and South Sikkim registered one each.

Sikkim currently has 70 active cases, while 31,657 people have recovered from the disease and 341 others have migrated to other states, it said.

The Himalayan state has thus far tested 2,78,451 samples for COVID-19 .

The daily positivity rate in Sikkim is now 2.7 per cent, while the daily recovery rate ratio is 98.5 per cent, the bulletin said.

