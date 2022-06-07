Sikkim reports four new COVID-19 cases

Gangtok, Jun 7 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,170 on Tuesday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

All the new infections were detected in East Sikkim district.

Sikkim now has five active cases, while 37,966 people have recovered from the disease, 452 people have succumbed to the infection and 747 patients have migrated to other states thus far.

The Himalayan state had on May 27 this year become COVID-free for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The first coronavirus case was reported in Sikkim on May 23, 2020 when a 25-year-old student who had returned from Delhi tested positive for the infection. PTI KDK ACD ACD

