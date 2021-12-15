Sikkim Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 32,443

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 32,443 on Wednesday with seven new infections reported in the past 24 hours, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 406, with no fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

While East Sikkim reported six new infections, South Sikkim registered one.

Sikkim now has 195 active cases, while 31,501 people have recovered from the disease.

Altogether 341 patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has conducted 2,75,609 sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate and daily recovery rate were 2.4 per cent and 98.1 per cent respectively.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)