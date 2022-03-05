Sikkim Reports Six New COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 39,087

Sikkim’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 39,087 on Saturday with six fresh infections, a health department bulletin said.

The state had logged two coronavirus cases on Friday.

The northeastern state now has 37 active cases, while 745 coronavirus patients have migrated to other areas and 37,862 people have recovered from the disease.

Sikkim's COVID-19 death toll stood at 443 as no fatality was reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As many as 3,26,771 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 280 during the day.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)