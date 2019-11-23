Sikkim Teacher's Performance On 'Malhaari' Song Is Winning Internet

A teacher from Melli Government Secondary School in Sikkim, Tshering Doma Bhutia, was recently captured performing and replicating the dance steps of Ranveer Singh's Malhaari song from Bajirao Mastani in a viral video. According to reports, the teacher was performing for her students on November 24 to mark the occasion of children's day.

Teacher recreates the step of Malhaari Song

In the video, Tshering can be seen casually dressed in a maroon sweatshirt and pants while dancing to one of the most popular songs of Bollywood. She can be seen dancing with a lot of energy while performing for her students at the school's compound.

The viral video also shows children sitting in the compound and a few of them in the first-floor corridor cheering on the school teacher. Tshering can be seen calling three of her students dressed in school uniforms to join in recreating the dance moves.

The video shows all the three students enjoying their time dancing along with their teacher and as the dance continues, the focus of the video shifts to two women having a jolly good time by dancing to the tune of the song. Melli Government Secondary School posted the video on Facebook and since then the video has garnered over 43000 views and that prompted many people to comment with one user calling the school teacher "a true inspiration for students as a culture teacher".

Netizens reactions

A user commented on the video and said that Tshering's dance for her students was a really sweet gesture and added that such people will always go a long way in life. She ended her comment by calling her dance performance as an outstanding one.

Another user commented that every school needs such a teacher who would do a lot for students.

One person commented that it means a lot for the students when a teacher does something for them and there is so much to learn from a person like her and the way she sees and perceives the world.

(With inputs from agencies)