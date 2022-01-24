Sikkim's COVID Tally Crosses 37,000-mark With 115 New Cases

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally crossed the 37,000-mark on Monday as 115 more people tested positive for the disease, 101 less than the previous day, a health department bulletin said.

The fresh infections raised the tally to 37,096, it said.

The death toll rose to 423 as one more person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

East Sikkim logged 62 new cases, followed by 45 in West Sikkim, seven in South Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

The daily positivity rate stood at 18.5 per cent, as the fresh infections were detected from 620 sample tests.

The Himalayan state now has 2,107 active cases, while 579 patients have migrated to other parts of the country and 33,987 people recuperated from the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 93.1 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state has conducted over three lakh sample tests for COVID-19, it added.

