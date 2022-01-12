Sikkim's New Covid Cases Rise 124 Per Cent In A Day

Sikkim on Wednesday reported 322 fresh Covid-19 cases, an increase of 124 per cent in a single day, pushing the tally to 33,351, according to a health department bulletin.

The small Himalayan state had registered 198 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 86 more than the previous day's count.

The number of active cases also jumped to 796 on Wednesday from 494 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

It said that 31,747 Covid patients have recovered from the disease while 398 others have migrated out.

The death toll remained unchanged at 410 with no fatality due to Covid-19 being reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

East Sikkim district logged 228 fresh positive cases followed by 66 in South Sikkim, 23 in West Sikkim and five in North Sikkim.

Sikkim tested 1,851 samples for Covid-19 taking the total number of such tests so far to 2,86,301, the bulletin said.

The state's Covid-19 daily positivity rate is 17.3 per cent, up from 11.6 per cent on Tuesday, while the daily recovery rate is 96 per cent.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)