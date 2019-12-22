The Debate
Silent Protests Held In Kanpur To Oppose CAA

General News

UP police said that 40 people were arrested and two casualties were recorded amidst the violent protests that broke out on Saturday.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Silent protests were staged in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh where the protestors were seen with roses in their hands as a symbol for peace they want in the nation amidst the violent protests. After fresh protests broke out in Kanpur on Saturday, the police said that the situation is now under control. In relation to the anti-CAA protests, 40 people were arrested in a night and further investigation will take place after the postmortem of two casualties in the earlier protest. Protestors on Saturday had set police post on fire.

