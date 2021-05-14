Silicon Valley Veteran Vinod Khosla Pledges $10 Mn To India’s COVID Fight, Watch Interview

Indian-American businessman and co-founder of Sun Microsystems, Vinod Khosla spoke exclusively to Republic World on Friday where he elaborated on the $10 million donation that he gave to GiveIndia and how the organisation was working towards procuring the logistics needed by India in its COVID-19 battle.

Sharing how he was surprised over the unprecedented pace of the second wave in India he said, "I have family in Delhi, six weeks ago they thought COVID was done, the caseload was very low and then you see the sudden explosion and horrific stories of hospitals running out of Oxygen and beds. Not only as an Indian but any global citizen would try to do as much as can to help."

"I had started working with GiveIndia a year ago and they were a good organisation with the capabilities to work in India. It has a number of NGOs. It's not just money it is the sourcing of supplies. In late April, even finding concentrators was hard. There are logistic challenges. You have to arrange flights in days not weeks. Who distributes it, who allocates it once it arrives in India. GiveIndia has been doing a fabulous job," said Vinod Khosla.

The Khosla Ventures founder also shared how the NGO had joined hands with a number of conglomerates in India saying, "GiveIndia has joined hands with Ola Car and are providing Oxygen concentrators for free from a central bank. OYO Rooms are working to provide isolation centres with GiveIndia. Amazon is doing a lot in logistics to help people get supply from India. Everybody has to do as much as they can."

Khosla on short & long-term challenges

Highlighting the key difference between the US and India which both faced a strong second COVID-19 wave, Vinod Khosla opined that the biggest contrast was the rate of vaccination in the two countries. He also shared the short and long-term steps that India needed to take in order to break the transmission chain and save lives.

"The biggest difference is the rate of vaccination. Western countries were able to procure vaccines quickly because they had sufficient funds. But we need to accelerate vaccination. Beyond that, what you're doing- masking up, social distancing, because proximity is the issue," he said.

"Short-term we need to get supplies to rural areas, there are not enough supplies there. The next step is to take longer-term preventive measures like vaccination. People have to be patient with it, it needs to happen slowly. Longer-term we need to put surveillance measures in place, a national lockdown would help but it's never easy since people need jobs to feed themselves. It's not an easy decision, but it would help," he said.

The businessman also asserted that this was the time to work towards battling the crisis since apportioning blame would not help in fighting the pandemic. "It doesn't help to apportion blame, it helps to look at what we would have done differently. More immediate thing is to monitor the evolution of the virus strain. There will be plenty of time for blames but most likely it's a natural origin and we have to understand ways to prevent transmission. Patience is required. Governments and NGOs are trying to do their best," he stated.