Bakers in Siliguri, West Bengal have baked a cake in the shape of an onion. Previously, they made cricket ground to portray the pink ball test that happened recently. Along with onion, the cake has shapes like chillies, eggplant, garlic and ginger on the top. The bakers have made the cake on the theme for rising onion prices in the country and hope that the government sees it and does something to lowers the prices, making the vegetable affordable again for the common man.