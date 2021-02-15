Siliguri Dog Show Attracts Pet Lovers As 125 Different Breeds Participate; See Pics

The North Bengal Exotic Pet Association (NBEPA) on February 14 organised a pet dog show in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling to spread awareness among the people about how to take care of their pets at home. While speaking to ANI, the NBEPA Secretary Avijit Banik said that over 125 dogs of different breeds participated in the show. Banik informed that breeds including, Pug, Poodles, Siberian Husky, German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, cocker spaniel, Pomeranian, Crossbreed, Dachshund Speech, Dalmatian, and Lhasa apso, took part in the event.

Banik said, “Doctors have recommended people to keep dogs as a pet in their homes to reduce stress. From next year, we will organise this event on a larger scale. We are giving tips to people on how one can become more friendly with dogs”.

Further, the NBEPA Secretary added that the main motto of the show is to spread the message that everyone should love and adopt dogs. In a separate statement, Abbas, a participant, said, “I am a dog lover. I came here for the first time. In this event, I learned about vaccination for dogs and hygiene maintenance”.

According to the media outlet, dogs from various parts of the city and from adjacent states, including Sikkim, Bihar, and Jharkhand took part in the show. As per reports, the first four winners were given cash prizes and the participants were also given consolation prizes. The registration fee for the participants was 400 rupees.

Meanwhile, every year, Kolkata hosts three major dog shows, including the show at Calcutta Kennel Club (CKC). not only from Bengal, but pet parents from all across the country and several parts of the world participate in these shows. However, last year, as the pandemic hit hard on the transport system in the country, the majority of the participants from other parts of the nation and the world were not able to reach Kolkata. The dog show was canceled last year and the officials had informed that the government did not give a go-ahead to hold shows.

