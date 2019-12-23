The Debate
Siliguri Metropolitan Police Denies BJP Permission To Rally In Support Of CAA

General News

BJP gets denied permission to rally in West Bengal in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police on Monday, December 23.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Siliguri Metropolitan Police denies BJP permission to rally in West Bengal in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, December 23. Rathindra Nath Bose, BJP's State general secretary spoke to media and said that the permission to hold a rally was denied because Trinamool Congress “fears” the upcoming assembly elections. The Commissioner of Police is supposed to have denied giving permission because things may get out of hand during the rally and the police are short on staff to control if any untoward situation arises, said Bose.

