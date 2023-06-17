SIMI President 'Camp Bashir', 2003 Mumbai Blast Accused, Nabbed By Interpol In Canada

The Mumbai police crime branch has approached a Mumbai Special court seeking blood samples of the family of Chaneparambil Mohammed Basheer alias 'Camp Bashir', an accused in the 2003 Mulund Train Blast in Mumbai. Bashir is also the president of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) organisation.

Bashir who belongs to Kerala's Alwaye in India is one of the accused in Mumbai's Mulund Blast case, that took place on March 13, 2003. A blast took place in a Mumbai local train coach, Bashir was named as one of the conspirators in the blast.

Bashir charged under POTA

Police had pressed charges of POTA (Prevention of Terrorist Act) against 13 people in this case. Bashir used to provide funds and was the main conspirator of the blast that had taken place in Mulund.

Later in 2016, the court convicted 10 people and three of them were sentenced to life imprisonment, 4 were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and one of them was given life imprisonment till death.

Bashir was on the run since 2011, he was listed in 50 most wanted criminals in India. He took shelter in Pakistan, UAE and other gulf countries. Afterwards, a red corner notice was issued against Bashir.

(Image representing the Red Corner Notice issued against Camp Bashir Ahmed)

Interpol apprehended Bashir

Recently, Canada's Interpol apprehended Bashir after detailed interrogation, it was revealed that he was one of the most wanted criminals in India and the Central and State agencies in India were informed immediately. Following this, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police filed an application before a Special Court in Mumbai to do the DNA test of the family members of Bashir and the Court has allowed the Crime Branch for the same.

A Mumbai Police official said, "We got info about Bashir from Canada's Interpol, following which we had applied for the DNA test of the family members. As we have got the permission from the court, a team of crime branch officers will visit Kerala and collect the blood samples with the help of a local medical officer there."

Bashir is allegedly known for running terror camps in Pakistan and recruiting people for terror activities. Reportedly, Bashir is a highly-skilled Aeronautical engineer, and took training from ISI in Pakistan. Bashir is allegedly also famous for running terror camps hence he is very famous with the name 'Camp Bashir Ahmed'.

The Mumbai Police has started the procedures for the extradition of Bashir and after all the formalities, the police hopes to bring him back to India.