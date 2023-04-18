'Simply Appalled!': EAM Jaishankar Schools Siddaramaiah For Politics Over Indians In Sudan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday schooled Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah after he claimed that 31 Indians were stranded in Sudan, the country in northeast Africa in the middle of a civil war. EAM Jaishankar, taking on Siddaramaiah, tweeted, "Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan.”

"Their details and locations cannot be made public for security reasons. Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing. Plans regarding them have to take into account a very complicated security scenario. The Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in that regard," Jaishankar wrote. “It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad.” Jaishankar's tweet read.

What did Congress leader Siddaramaiah say?

Earlier, Siddaramaiah, former chief minister of Karnataka, said 31 Karnataka-origin tribal people are stranded in Sudan. "It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return.”

He further tweeted, “Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back. @BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis.”

One Indian dead amid Sudan conflict

The conflict that has broken out in Sudan has so far claimed the life of one Indian citizen. Albert Augestine, an Indian national, was struck by a stray bullet, the Indian embassy said on Sunday. On Sunday, he died as a result of his wounds. Augestine was employed by a Dal Group company in Sudan. Meanwhile, the Indian government has set up a control room to provide information and assist Indians and PIOs in Sudan.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "In view of the current situation in Sudan, a control room has been set up @MEAIndia to provide information and assistance."

