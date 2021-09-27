'Sincere Efforts Are Being Made To Remove Blockades On Highways', Haryana Govt Tells SC

The Haryana government has told the Supreme Court through an affidavit that sincere efforts are being made to remove the blockades installed with regards to farmers' protest, and resume the free flow of traffic in interstate roads and national highways.

Affidavit of the Haryana government was filed in response to a plea of a woman resident of Noida seeking directions to ensure that the road between Noida to Delhi is kept clear. It is pertinent to note that the case was listed for hearing on September 27 but Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul adjourned the hearing until further proceedings.

The Haryana government had maintained while filing the affidavit that the state constituted to resolve the issue of farmers' protest in public spaces although the farmers did not meet the State Level Committee. The government also insisted that they would continue to persuade the protesting farmers to remove blockages on state and national highways.

What did the affidavit suggest?

The Supreme Court has received an affidavit filed by the Haryana Government, which suggested that genuine efforts were put into removing barricades and blockades which were put up due to the farmer's protest. The affidavit suggested that the general public had complained of hardship due to the blockades of roads.

The affidavit read,

"Sincere efforts are being made to remove the blockades from interstate roads and national highways and to resume the free flow of traffic on these roads for the convenience of the general public by way of persuading the farmers and farmers' organisations to cooperate. Regular deliberations are being held by local administration from time to time to convince them to remove the blockades as the general public is facing great hardship due to such blockades."

Bench maintains protestors have the right to protest

Earlier, the Apex Court's bench had urged the Centre and State governments to find a solution to the problems caused bu the blockade of roads due to the farmers' ongoing protest against the three farm laws. The Court had maintained that the protestors have a right to protest at a designated space but cannot block the outflow and inflow of traffic.

What led to the filing of the petition?

Noida resident Monicca Agarwaal filed the plea in the Apex Court and alleged that her travel to Delhi is taking two hours instead of the usual 20 minutes. She had contended that the road was not clear despite the various directions passed by the Apex Court to do so.

Being a single parent with medical issues, Agarwaal said that it has become a nightmare for her to travel to Delhi. Ms Agarwaal also said that her job demands her to travel to Delhi even though she stayed in Noida.

