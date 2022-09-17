Singapore Dy PM Embarks On 5-day India Visit; Likely To Travel To Gujarat & Meet CM Patel

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is scheduled to visit New Delhi from September 17-21, where he will be participating in several conferences including the inaugural India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR). He will attend the meeting with the country's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, S Iswaran. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the ISMR is a new ministerial platform between the two countries, seeking to "deepen existing cooperation and identify opportunities for mutually-beneficial collaboration in new and emerging areas".

Wong, who is also the Finance Minister, will meet several senior Indian leaders and personalities. After completing his meeting in the national capital, he will visit Gujarat and will meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel. He will then visit Gujarat International Finance City along with the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Finance on the same day. Notably, this will be Wong's first official visit to the country in his capacity as the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore.

India-Singapore ties

India and Singapore have a close bilateral relationship based on the convergence of economic and political interests. Economic reforms in India since the early 1990s, coupled with traditional cultural and business links, opened up possibilities for a strong economic relationship between the two countries. For India, Singapore has also played an important role in reconnecting us to the countries of South East Asia since the inception of our Look East Policy in the early 1990s.

As pluralistic societies, the two countries share similar concerns about the challenges posed by terrorism and religious extremism and have therefore found it mutually beneficial to evolve a broad framework of security cooperation. Singapore is India’s largest trade and investment partner in ASEAN. Economic and commercial ties have expanded significantly, particularly after the conclusion of the CECA in 2005. Bilateral trade registered a turnover of US$ 21.3 billion in 2012-13.

Image: ANI