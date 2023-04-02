High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong danced with folk artists as he participated in the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Darjeeling, West Bengal on Saturday, April 1. Wong was seen counting his steps to match the traditional women dancers from the region.

Day 1 of G20’s 2nd Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting ended with an enchanting medley of Indian musical instruments of Tabla, Santoor and Sarangi mesmerizing the audience. On the second day, the delegates took part in a yoga session at the Mayfair Tea Resort. They also participated in Moonlight tea plucking and tea tasting at the tea gardens of Darjeeling.

Delegates tour tea estates in Darjeeling

The delegates attending the Tourism Working Group meeting were taken on a tour of the historical and earliest tea estates of the region at Makabari. They were guided through the entire process of tea plucking and processing. The tour culminated with a tea testing session at the side event of the 2nd TWG G20 Meeting.

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri G Kishan Reddy addressed the G20 member delegates on Adventure Tourism as a vehicle for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Ajit Bajaj, Padma awardee and mountaineer, active in adventure tourism in India, spoke about 'Adventure Tourism as a vehicle for achieving Sustainable Development Goals.'

India is helming the G20 presidency in 2023 during which it will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different work streams. The G20 delegates will be exposed to the rich cultural heritage of India during the year-long experience. The theme of India’s G20 Presidency, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future”, closely ties with LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).