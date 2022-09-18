Singapore Minister Calls On TN CM Stalin, Holds Bilateral Talks

Singapore Minister for Transport and Trade Relations, S Iswaran called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Sunday.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: "It was wonderful meeting Thiru S Iswaran, Minister for Transport & Trade Relations, Singapore. We had a productive discussion on strengthening the cultural & economic ties between Tamil Nadu and Singapore."

