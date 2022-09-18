Last Updated:

Singapore Minister Calls On TN CM Stalin, Holds Bilateral Talks

Singapore Minister for Transport and Trade Relations, S Iswaran called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Sunday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


Singapore Minister for Transport and Trade Relations, S Iswaran called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Sunday.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: "It was wonderful meeting Thiru S Iswaran, Minister for Transport & Trade Relations, Singapore. We had a productive discussion on strengthening the cultural & economic ties between Tamil Nadu and Singapore." 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT