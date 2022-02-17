Singapore PM's 'Nehru's India' Remark, Citation Of Criminal MPs Uncalled For: GoI Sources

After Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reflected on 'Nehru's India' and the country's 'MPs criminal records' in the Parliament on Thursday, Indian government sources expressed their strong objection. Saying that the statements made by PM Loong were 'uncalled for', government sources said that India has already taken up the matter with Singapore.

While arguing how democracy should work in the city-state during a passionate debate in Parliament, PM Loong highlighted how most of the countries in the world are founded and start off on the basis of high ideals and noble values but more often than not, over decades and generations, gradually things change. The Singapore Prime Minister claimed that leaders who fight for and won independence, are often 'exceptional individuals' of 'great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability'; that they came through the 'crucible of fire' and 'emerged as leaders of men and nations'.

"Imbued with enormous personal prestige, they strive to meet the high expectations of their peoples to build a brave new world, and shape a new future for their peoples, and for their countries. But beyond that initial fervour, succeeding generations often find it hard to sustain this momentum and drive," Loong said. "While Nehru’s India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated," the Singapore PM added.

The 70-year-old prime minister said each succeeding generation must protect and build upon the system that Singapore has inherited. He then listed ways, which included upholding integrity, enforcing rules and standards, applying the same rules equally to everyone, making sure nobody is above the law.

The statement came in the Committee of Privileges, chaired by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin. The Committee was looking into Workers’ Party parliamentarian Raeesah Khan’s conduct after she admitted on November 1 that she had lied in Parliament. This was over a claim that she had accompanied a sexual assault victim to a police station where the victim was treated insensitively.

(With agency inputs)