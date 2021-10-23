Singhu Border Lynching: Haryana Court Extends Police Remand Of Accused By Two Days

In connection with the Singhu border lynching case, a Sonepat court in Haryana on Saturday extended the police remand of the four men arrested by two days. The Haryana Police had produced Sarabjit Singh, Narain Singh, Govindpreet Singh, and Bhagwant Singh before the court.

"The court extended the police remand of the four accused by two days," Sonepat Deputy Superintendent of Police Virender Singh said over the phone.

Sarabjit, who was produced in a court on October 16, was sent to seven-day police custody while the three others were remanded in six-day police custody. Initially, Sarabjit Singh was arrested for the murder. Later on, Narain Singh, a key member of the Sikhs’ Nihang order, was held in Amritsar. Govindpreet Singh and Bhagwant Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib had reportedly surrendered before the Sonepat police.

The Haryana Police had formed two special investigation teams in connection with the murder incident. One SIT had been formed to carry out the overall probe into the case and the second one was constituted to investigate the videos of the incident, which were circulating on social media. On October 20, the Punjab Government had also formed an SIT to investigate the killing of Lakhbir Singh and to find out the real identity of a few Nihang leaders.

Singhu border lynching case

A 35-year-old man was found tied to a barricade with one of his arms chopped off, near the Singhu border on Friday. His body was mutilated with over 10 injuries caused by sharp weapons. The body was later taken for postmortem to a nearby civil hospital by the police. The victim has been named as Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit Sikh labourer, according to the FIR accessed by Republic Media Network.

According to police, Lakhbir Singh was a Dalit Sikh labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district and was allegedly living with the Nihangs in their tent near the Singhu border. The Nihangs have accused the deceased of desecrating the holy Sarbloh Granth.

In a similar incident, on Thursday, a poultry worker was beaten up by a group of Nihang Sikhs after he allegedly refused to give them the chickens that he was carrying. The victim, Manoj Paswan, was passing through the protest site with his vehicle when he was stopped by Nihangs. They allegedly demanded chicken from him which he denied because he possessed only a limited quantity of the poultry.

(With PTI Inputs)