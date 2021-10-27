Singhu Border Lynching: Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti Stages Protest, Police Use Lathi-charge

A mild lathi-charge broke out at the Singhu border on Wednesday after the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti staged a protest against the horrific lynching of Lakhbir Singh whose body was found hanging near the farmers' protest site on October 15. According to the information accessed by Republic TV, activists of the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti came to protest near the Singhu border demanding compensation and government job for the family of Lakhbir Singh. As they attempted to break the police barricades, mild force was used by the police to push them back.

"Today, some people tried to break the barricading near Singhu Border where Farm Law protestors are present. Senior police officials have rushed to the spot. Mild force has been used by police officers at the incident spot," Delhi Police sources told Republic TV.

Sources have also revealed that a group of 1000 farmers along with the family of the man who was killed are also heading toward the Singhu border. The farmer's group is planning to hold a 'Shok Sabha' to remember Lakhbir Singh who was brutally killed by Nihangs at the Singhu border. They are currently en route from Uttar Pradesh's Mujjafarnagar to the national capital.

Keeping in mind the law and order situation, the number of the police force has been increased. Delhi Police sources have confirmed that security has been beefed up keeping in view the seriousness of the matter.

Singhu border lynching

In a horrifying incident, a 35-year-old man was found tied to a barricade with one of his arms chopped off, near the Singhu border on October 15. His body was mutilated with over 10 injuries caused by sharp weapons. The victim was identified as Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit Sikh labourer. His body was later taken for postmortem to a nearby civil hospital by the police. An FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Haryana Police had formed two special investigation teams in connection with the murder incident. One SIT has been formed to carry out the overall probe into the case and the second one has been constituted to investigate the videos of the incident that went viral on social media.