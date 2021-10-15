Singhu Border Lynching: Sarpanch Alleges Deceased Was Manipulated & Taken To The Site

In a gruesome incident, the body of 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh (hailing from Village Cheema Kala, Police Station Sarai Amanat Khan, District Tarn Taran, Punjab) was found hanging by 'a barricade near farmers' protest site' close to the Singhu-Kundli border on Friday, October 15. Various visuals from the site indicated that the man was attacked with sharp weapons and one of his hands was chopped off. The body was later taken for post-mortem to a nearby civil hospital by the police.

Following this, SKU (Samyukta Kisan Morcha) released an official statement and blamed a group of Nihangs (Sikh militants) claiming they were responsible for the mutilation of Lakhbir Singh, who allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege with regards to the Sarbaloh Granth. Now, Sarpanch Sonu Cheema (Cheema Kalan, Tarn Taran) has told Republic TV that Lakhbir was taken to the site after being manipulated.

On being asked whether Lakhbir used to go into the farmer's protest, Sonu Cheema said, "No, I don't (think) anyone will take him into the farmers' protest. This is what I am thinking about how he went to the Singhu border, who took him there. As far as I can understand, he has been manipulated as this man cannot even go to Tarn Taran alone, how he can go to Singhu."

It is pertinent to mention here that Haryana Police have filed a complaint under murder charges against unknown persons. Detailing the incident, DSP Hansraj informed that the body was found hanging at 5 am on Friday. Hansraj added that as of now, the police have no information as to who is responsible. In addition, he also informed that viral clips and videos of the murder will likely be probed. As per the FIR accessed by Republic Media Network, the victim has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, who worked as a labourer.

SKM distances itself from Singhu murder row

After the incident, BJP leader and the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya hit out at BKU's Rakesh Tikait. Malviya alleged that anarchy is taking place under the garb of protests. In addition, he also called out Rakesh Tikait for justifying mob lynching at Lakhimpur. Following that, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) released its official statement and distanced itself from the gruesome murder.

"It has come to the notice of Samyukt Kisan Morcha that a person hailing from Punjab (Lakhbir Singh, son Darshan Singh, Village Cheema Kala, Police Station Sarai Amanat Khan, District Tarn Taran) was mutilated and murdered this morning at the Singhu Border. A Nihang group at the scene has claimed responsibility, saying that the incident took place because of the deceased's attempt to commit sacrilege with regard to the Sarbaloh Granth. It is been reported that this deceased was staying with the same group of Nihangs for some time," said SKM.

It added, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemns this gruesome killing and wants to make it clear that both the parties to this incident, the Nihang group and the deceased person, have no relation with Samyukta Kisan Morcha. The Morcha is against sacrilege of any religious text or symbol, but that does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands. We demand that the culprits be punished according to law after investigating the allegation of murder and conspiracy behind sacrilege. As always, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will cooperate with the police and administration in any lawful action."

Image: Republic World