Singhu Lynching: 40 Leaders Of SKM Cannot Escape Responsibility, Says Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday strongly condemned the brutal killing of a 35-year-old man in Sonipat district, near the Singhu border where farmers are demonstrating against three farm laws. Dushyant Chautala stated that farmers body Samyukt Kisan Morcha cannot escape from the responsibility of the gruesome incident that took place at their protest site.

“It was a barbaric crime. Police are already at the job, conducting investigations into the case... But 40 leaders (SKM leaders) cannot escape from their responsibility,” Chautala, the leader of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) that formed a coalition with BJP in Haryana, said.

He said that farmers protest is being shepherded by farm union leaders and they should be held accountable for anything going wrong. "And this movement is being spearheaded by those 40 leaders," Chautala said adding that farmer leaders cannot run off from the responsibility after the recent events.

Former Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria said that the murder was carried out in a Taliban-like fashion. “The responsibility of any incident happening at the protest site (of farmers) lies with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). They cannot escape from the responsibility for what has happened at their protest site,” the Ambala MP said.

'Cannot wash their hands off': NCSC to farmers

National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) Chairperson Vijay Sampla said that farmer union leaders cannot wash their hands off the Singhu border lynching incident. "Their role is the same as that of culprits. They cannot wash their hands off the incident," he said adding that farm leaders are accountable for whatever happened at the demonstration site. On Friday, 15 Dalit outfits submitted a memorandum to NCSC demanding strict action against those involved in the Singhu border lynching.

SKM's response

The SKM on Friday distanced themselves from the brutal killing and said that they have no links with the Nihang group or the victim. "The Morcha is against sacrilege of any religious text or symbol, but that does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands. We demand that the culprits be punished according to law after investigating the allegation of murder and conspiracy behind sacrilege. As always, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will cooperate with the police and administration in any lawful action," the organisation is a statement.

Singhu border killing

On Friday, Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, was lynched allegedly by Nighangs who accused him of desecrating holy Guru Granth Sahib. His body was found mutilated with several wounds and the left hand chopped off. So far, Haryana Police has arrested two Nihangs- Narain Singh and Sarabjit Singh- in connection with the incident.

(With PTI inputs)