Singhu Lynching: Haryana Police Detains 2 Nihangs After Brutal Killing Of 35-year-old Man

Haryana Police has detained two Nihangs in the brutal murder of a 35-year-old man in Haryana, close to Singhu Kundli border where farmers are demonstrating against three farm laws.

According to police, the body of one Lakhbir Singh was found hanging by a police barricade in Haryana's Sonipat on Friday morning. In the exclusive visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the cops can be seen taking away protestors, who were lynching.

The footage of the incident indicates that the victim was brutally tortured with a sharp weapon, with one of his hands having been chopped off. An FIR was registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to police, the victim was a labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

Earlier in the day, DSP Hansraj said,

"A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarments on and his hands and legs were chopped off. He was found hanging on a police barricade."

Sarpanch alleges that the deceased was manipulated

Earlier in the day, Sarpanch Sonu Cheema told Republic that Lakhbir was taken to the protest site after being manipulated. When asked if Lakhbir used to take part in the farmers' protests, Cheema said,

"No, I don't (think) anyone will take him into the farmers' protest. This is what I am thinking about how he went to the Singhu border, who took him there. As far as I can understand, he has been manipulated as this man cannot even go to Tarn Taran alone, how he can go to Singhu."

Meanwhile, Samyukta Kisan Morcha distanced itself from the incident and blamed the Nihangs for killing Lakhbir Singh.

"SKM condemns this gruesome killing and wants to make it clear that both the parties to this incident, the Nihang group and the deceased person, have no relation with Samyukta Kisan Morcha," it said.