Singhu Lynching: Haryana Police To Make ‘headway Soon’, Say ‘have Names Of Suspects'

A case has been registered under section 302 and section 34 of the IPC in the murder that took place near the Singhu border, ADGP Rohtak Sandeep Khirwar said

Kamal Joshi

A case has been registered under section 302 and section 34 of the Indian Penal Code in the Sonipat murder case, ADGP Rohtak Sandeep Khirwar said. He informed that police will soon 'make headway' in the case as they have some names of the suspects. "The forensic team has examined the scene of the crime. Postmortem is underway," he said in a media briefing.

"We are hopeful of making arrests soon. We are talking to the people in relation with the case  and the specific details cannot be shared now," Khirwar said, adding that he is not paying heed to statements made by some farmers' union and the matter will be investigated as a crime.

JS Randhawa, SP Sonipat, said that an incident took place at around 5 am on Friday morning when a man's body was found tiled to a barricade in a mutilated condition. Police have collected vital clues from the crime scene and arrests will be made soon, he said.

Singhu Border murder

On Friday, October 15, a body of a person, identified as Lakhbir Singh, was found hanging by a barricade near a protest site where farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. Videos and clips from the incident spot indicate that the person was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon with one of his limbs chopped. The body has been taken for postmortem.

A complaint has been filed by Haryana Police under murder charges against unknown people and an investigation has been launched. According to cops, the victim was a 35 or 36-year-old labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. He belonged to scheduled caste, the police informed.

Earlier in the day, DSP Hansraj said, "A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarments on and his hands and legs were chopped off. He was found hanging on a police barricade." Singh is survived by his sister, wife and three daughters.

