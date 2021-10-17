Singhu Lynching: Sonipat Court Remands Three Accused To 6-day Police Custody

In the latest development in the Singhu border lynching case, a Sonipat court on Sunday remanded all three accused to 6-day police custody. The three accused namely- Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh were produced before the Sonipat court today in connection with the death of Lakhbir Singh, the Dalit labourer whose body was found in a mutilated condition near the farmers' protest site.

Out of the three accused, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh belonging to the Nihang order had surrendered before the Sonipat police in Kundli on Saturday evening. The two who hail from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib were immediately taken into custody after they confessed to their role in the murder. The third accused Narayan Singh was arrested by the Amritsar Rural police at Amarkot village in Amritsar. After they were produced before the Haryana court, all three accused were sent to police custody.

Earlier on Saturday, the Sonipat court had remanded Saravjeet Singh, the prime accused in the case to 7-day police custody. According to Rakesh Kaushal, Amritsar Rural SSP, Saravjeet Singh had admitted to killing Lakhbir Singh. "He has confessed that they killed Lakhbir. He says that when he was told the Lakhbir insulted Guru Granth Sahib, he got angry and cut off his leg. Lakhbir bled to death," said Rakesh Kaushal, Amritsar Rural SSP.

Singhu border lynching

In a horrific incident, a 35-year-old man was found tied to a barricade with one of his arms chopped off, near the Singhu border on Friday. His body was mutilated with over 10 injuries caused by sharp weapons. The body was later taken for postmortem to a nearby civil hospital by the police. The victim has been named as Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit Sikh labourer, according to the FIR accessed by Republic Media Network.

According to police, Lakhbir Singh was a Dalit Sikh labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district and was allegedly living with the Nihangs in their tent near the Singhu border. The Nihangs have accused the deceased of desecrating the holy Sarbloh Granth.