Single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumber fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Sep 13 (PTI) Single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as 57 more people recuperated from the disease while 22 new infections were registered, a health department official said here on Monday.

The new cases pushed the total caseload in the northeastern state to 53,732.

As many as 52,936 people have recovered from the disease thus far, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate improved marginally to 98.52 per cent from 98.45 per cent the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The positivity rate currently is 1.34 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 270 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 526 active COVID-19 cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 93, followed by Lower Subansiri at 63, East Siang (54) and West Kameng at 53.

As many as 10,93,778 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,633 on Sunday, Jampa added.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 10,33,466 people have been inoculated thus far in the state. PTI UPL RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)