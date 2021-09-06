Single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal

Itanagar, Sep 6 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 107 people were cured of the disease and 36 tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Monday.

The new infections raised the coronavirus tally to 53,338, while 52,383 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID patients improved marginally to 98.21 per cent from 98.07 per cent on the previous day, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The death toll remained at 264 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 691 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 117, followed by Lower Subansiri (93), Changlang (53) and West Kameng (51).

Over 10.73 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 1,758 on Sunday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 9,98,484 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January. PTI UPL SBN BDC BDC

