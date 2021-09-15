Single-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal

Itanagar, Sep 15 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 69 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, while 65 new infections were reported, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The new cases pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 53,872.

Altogether, 53,073 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is currently at 98.52 per cent, he said.

The positivity ratio currently stands at 1.63 per cent.

The death toll in the frontier state rose to 271 as a 42-year-old COVID patient from Lower Subansiri district died on Tuesday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with renal failure, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 528 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 92, followed by Lower Subansiri (56), West Kameng (55), East Siang (49) and Taang (42).

Over 11.01 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 3,983 on Tuesday, Jampa said.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 10,51,141 people have been inoculated. PTI UPL BDC BDC

