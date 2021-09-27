Single-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Kohima, Sep 26 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland on Sunday as 48 people were cured of the disease and 31 tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The fresh infections pushed the state's tally to 31,150, it said.

Of the new cases, 19 were reported from Dimapur, nine from Kohima, two from Tuensang and one from Mokokchung.

Forty-eight more people - 21 in Tuensang, 11 in Dimapur and nine in Kohima, two each in Kiphire, Peren and Phek and one in Mokokchung - were cured of the disease Since Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 29,062, Integrated Disease Surveillance Project state nodal officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state currently stands at 93.29 per cent.

Nagaland now has 445 active cases, while the death toll remained at 662 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the day. At least 981 COVID patients have so far migrated to other states.

Over 3.67 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 so far, he said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 6,83,316 eligible beneficiaries have been inoculated till Saturday, with over 3.36 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccines. PTI NBS BDC BDC

