Single-day Recoveries Surpass Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha on Monday as 508 more people recuperated from the disease, while 340 new infections were reported, a health department official said.

The fresh coronavirus cases pushed the tally in the state to 10,35,417, he said.

Altogether, 10,22,250 people have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 199 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 141 detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 149, followed by Cuttack at 43.

At least 50 children are among the new patients, the official said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 57,293 samples tests, he said, adding that the infection ratio among people below 18 years of age stood at 14.70 per cent.

Nine districts - Boudh, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Subarnapur and Nuapada - did not register any new case in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Five fresh fatalities - two from Sundargarh and one each from Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Khurda - raised the coronavirus death toll to 8,295, he said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities.

Odisha now has 4,824 active cases, the official said.

The state has so far conducted over 2.11 crore sample tests, and the overall positivity rate currently stands at 4.90 per cent, he said.

Altogether, 99,22,845 people have received both doses of the COVID vaccines till Sunday, he added.

