People Who Have Recovered From COVID Need Only Single Dose Of Vaccine: AIG Study

A study revealed that people who had recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection exhibited better immunity against the COVID-19 virus, after being vaccinated with a single dose of COVID vaccine, than those who had never been exposed to the virus. The study was published in the peer-reviewed publication International Journal of Infectious Diseases by the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals in Hyderabad.

A total of 260 healthcare personnel were vaccinated between January 16 and February 5 for the study. They were separated into two groups: those who were RT-PCR positive for SARS-CoV-2 and had recovered, and those who were RT-PCR negative and were classified as having had no prior exposure. The Covishield vaccine, produced by Pune's Serum Institute of India, was administered to all participants. The investigation yielded two major findings.

To begin with, the previously infected group (those who had been infected with COVID-19) exhibited a higher antibody response to a single dose of vaccine than those who had not been previously infected. Second, in comparison to individuals who had never been infected, memory T-cell responses induced by a single dose of vaccine were considerably higher in the previously infected group.

A single dose of vaccine given three to six months after recovery from COVID-19 was found to produce stronger memory T and B-cell responses, as well as greater antibody responses, comparable to two doses of vaccine for patients previously infected with COVID-19.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals and one of the study's co-authors, commented on the impact that this study can have on the overall vaccine administration strategy. He explained, "The results show that people who got infected with COVID-19 need not take two doses of vaccine yet with a single dose can develop robust antibody and memory cell response at par with two-doses for those who didn't get the infection. This will significantly help at a time when there's a shortage of vaccines in the country and more people can be covered using the saved doses."

Dr Reddy added, "Once we attain the requisite number of people vaccinated for achieving herd immunity, these patients who got infected and received only one dose can take the second dose of the vaccine. At this point, all our strategies should be directed at the widespread distribution of available vaccines and to include the maximum number of people at least with a single dose."

The study by AIG hospitals noted, "During the second COVID-19 wave, when cases were growing exponentially, the COVID-19 vaccination rate took a downturn. As of April 27, when the growth rate of active infection was near 5 per cent and the growth of vaccinated people was just 1.4 per cent. We need to modify vaccination strategy based on scientific evidence and with the objective that a larger set of the population can be covered in the shortest duration."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI