'Single Window Clearance System' For Coal Mines Launched; Shah Touts Economic Potential

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking at the launch of a 'Single Window Clearing System' for coal mines on Monday said that country's coal sector has the potential to be the biggest contributor of coal across the world. During his address, the Union Home Minister said that the production of coal in the country has increased manifold in the last six years. 'Coal sector has the potential to boost PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission," he added.

Amit Shah said, "Coal Sector plays a key role in our economy, a boost in the coal sector will directly boost India's economy. This platform will further our efforts by bringing huge investment and creating employment."

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah To Launch 'Single Window Clearance System' For Coal Mines

Amit Shah: 'Coal sector plays a key role'

Launched the 'Single Window Clearance System', an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines. This is yet another manifestation of PM @narendramodi’s commitment towards bringing the transparency and transformation in India’s coal sector. pic.twitter.com/AikbvRx85J — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 11, 2021

READ | Amit Shah To Return To Chennai On Pongal; Will Meet Gurumurthy At January 14 Thuglak Event

Lauding Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi's efforts in the coal sector, Shah said that the 'Single Window Clearing System', which is an online platform to obtain clearances for smoother operationalisation of coal mines is yet another manifestation of PM Modi's commitment towards bringing transparency and transformation in India's coal sector.

READ | '100% Last Meeting On Cabinet Expansion', Says Yediyurappa After Meeting Amit Shah

Making reference to a series of path-breaking reforms introduced by the NDA government in the last six years, the Union Home Minister affirmed that the impediments in the coal sector which included transparency and ease of business have been addressed. He said, the policy of commercial mining will provide additional financial impetus to states and will help create nearly 70 thousand jobs. During his addresses, Shah also urged the mining companies to spur coal production so that the dependency on coal imports could be reduced further and energy demands of emerging sectors could be met.

READ | Amit Shah Addresses Rally In Imphal, Calls ILP 'biggest Gift By PM To Manipur'