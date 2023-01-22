Sinking Joshimath: 863 Buildings Identified With Cracks; 181 Placed In 'unsafe Zone'

In a pertinent update to the Joshimath 'sinking' issue, the district administration has identified 863 buildings that have developed fractures as a result of subsidence.

Out of these, 181 structures have been placed in the “unsafe zone”, according to the District Magistrate (DM). The information was revealed following an on-site assessment by the Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana of the area located in the Chamoli District Dhak hamlet of Joshimath that was affected by the soil subsidence on Saturday.

The DM further instructed the Rural Works Department (RWD) to deliver a contour map of the land in Dhak as quickly as possible.

Khurana in the instructions added that a comprehensive strategy for relocation should be created by Central Building Research Institute after consulting the impacted parties (CBRI).

Is recent snowfall the cause?

Khurana stated that there have been reports that some places have seen structural fissures deepen as a result of recent severe snowfall in Uttarakhand.

According to Khurana, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police are prepared in case a disaster occurs as a result of the significant snowfall in Joshimath.

Mentioning the state of relief camps in Joshimath, the DM said that the crew is striving to give the family all the facilities they require.

“Due to heavy snowfall in Joshimath, reports have been received that in a few areas cracks in buildings have widened. Our team is working to provide all the necessary facilities like heaters, hot water, and others,” said Himanshu Khurana. “An executive-level engineer is present in the camp to monitor electricity problems in the relief camps,” he added.

The relief fund

On January 20, Ranjit Kumar Sinha, the secretary of disaster management, gave a media briefing on the relief and rehabilitation efforts taking place in Joshimath. He revealed that an emergency assistance fund of Rs 4 lakh has been allotted to the affected eight tenants at the rate of Rs 50,000 per family.

According to Sinha, moreover, Rs 3.27 crore had been provided as advance aid to 218 affected families in Joshimath.

Other areas in the line too

Notably, in addition to Joshimath, other regions of Uttarakhand, such as Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri, and Karanprayag, are also reporting the same issue of ground subsidence.