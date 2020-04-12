The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sion Koliwada Gives Rousing Welcome To Resident After She Returns From Beating COVID-19

General News

In a heartwarming sight, a society in Sion Koliwada gave a rousing welcome to one of its residents after she returned home from successfully beating COVID-19.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

In a heartwarming sight, a housing society in Sion Koliwada gave a rousing welcome to one of its residents after she returned home from successfully battling the Coronavirus. In a video that was shared by the Mumbai Police, the residents can be seen looking out from their balconies and windows applauding for the woman resident who is returning from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19. The total number of Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra currently stands at 1652. 

Read: 'May Extend Lockdown Post April 30; Mumbai To Be Under Red Zone'

Read: Citizens Greet Mumbai Police With Cheers As Force Holds Flag March

Maharashtra extends lockdown

After PM Modi's conference with all state chief Ministers, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30. Moreover, he added that while it is possible for the government to lift the lockdown in certain places, lockdown in major areas like Mumbai will continue and on a stricter level. Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 8,000-mark, as per the union ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 8,356, while the latest death toll stands at 273.

Read: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Extends COVID-19 Lockdown In State Till April 30

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ventilators
PAK PM RAISES ATOM BOMB AMID COVID
Kapil Sibal
CONGRESS ATTACKS MODI
BJP LEADERS FEEDING NEEDY THROUGH MODI KITCHENS
Ducks swim in a pool
DUCKS' DILEMMA
Lockdown
10 FOREIGNERS PUNISHED IN RISHIKESH
Book My Show
#UNINSTALLBOOKMYSHOW ON TWITTER