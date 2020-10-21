Sirsa Invokes NCP Top-brass; 'shocked To See' MVA Minister Revealing Plot To Target Arnab

Following Republic Media Network's explosive sting on Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik exposing the plot to target Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday claimed that there is an 'emergency-like' situation in Maharashtra.

Nawab Malik has been stung by Republic Media Network, and on-camera, he has disclosed vile, diabolical and gory details, even going on to say 'Arnab could commit suicide', almost alluding to the course of events that may unfold.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sirsa asserted the contents of the sting to be shocking on Nawab Malik's part and urged NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to take cognizance of the same.

"We are with you Arnab and I want to say this thing out loud that media plays a very important role in democracy. I am shocked to see the sting, where a responsible person is talking like this. And I want to say that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is a very seasoned politician and he will take cognizance of this," said Sirsa.

Further speaking on the fake allegations leveled on Republic TV in the TRP scam, Sirsa stated that the whole incident seems to Param Bir Singh's personal agenda, adding that 'shutting down someone's voice is an emergency like situation'.

"But what we are seeing from the past few days, it seems like Param Bir Singh's private agenda and it does not reflect well. Shutting down someone's voice is an emergency-like situation. The senior leadership should address this issue and put a full stop on it," he added.

'Arnab will get trapped': Nawab Malik says in sting

"He is stuck in the TRP thing now. Let me tell you clear cut. He will get trapped. I am telling you clear cut," says Nawab Malik in the sting almost predicting the course of the investigation by the Mumbai Police and hinting that everything so far is pre-planned. "The thing is that man will get a lot of problems. I am scared that what if he goes into...a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. It gets created after a point of time," he added.

Malik adds "He (Arnab Goswami) is driving himself mad. I am scared what if he commits suicide. What is happening is, the path he has taken, he sits inside (the studio) and is self-imposed. He thinks that the world works like this only and suddenly when he gets to know that there is nothing and everything is fake, then a person can do anything, right? He thinks that the whole system should work the way his mind wants and that he can do everything and anything but when it does not happen, the person goes into a different zone, right?"

'Target Republic plot exposed'

On Monday, in another explosive sting operation, Congress spokesperson Raghvendra Shukla stated that a team has been constituted at the behest of the top-most powers in the Maharashtra government with the sole agenda of targeting Republic. 'Nobody can stop the shutting down of Republic,' the stung MVA insider says on-camera, putting forth that the ongoing attack against the channel is just the start.

