Sirsa Thanks HM Shah, Yogi For SIT Arrests In 1984 Riots: 'Wheels Of Justice Grind Fine'

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday lauded the SIT crackdown in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots matter in Kanpur thanking Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their decisive action. Taking to Twitter, Sirsa affirmed his belief in the SIT investigation and hoped all involved in the 1984 killings in Kanpur would be brought to justice. The SIT, formed in 2019 to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that broke out in the aftermath of then-PM Indira Gandhi's assassination, has arrested four accused after an investigation.

"In the 1984 riots that happened in Kanpur, after a long battle, an SIT was formed in 2019 under which cases began to be registered. I thank Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath that the cases were reopened with their constant efforts," said Sirsa.

He added, "Not only are cases opened, but those sitting in their AC homes are now being sent to jail. 4 people have been arrested today by SIT Saifullah Khan, Bachan, Bappan & Pakki (lambu), and 2 are absconding. Every person involved in the 1984 killings will be caught by the SIT. I thank all who fought this battle with us."

SIT constituted by the efforts of DSGMC to investigate massacre in UP during 1984 Sikh Genocide has resulted in arrest of 4 accused of killing in Nirala Nagar, Kanpur namely Saifulla khan, Bachan, Bappan & Pakki (Lambu)@ANI @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/AEPn3iUOJz — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 15, 2022

1984 Sikh Riots: SIT Arrests 4 Accused

In a big development, a Special Investigation Team, (SIT) which was formed to investigate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, arrested four accused in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. In a joint action of the SIT and Kanpur Police, the four people were picked up from the city's Ghatampur area.

It is pertinent to mention that the SIT was formed three years back in 2019 by the Union Ministry to re-open the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial was closed. The team has identified 94 accused in the 1984 Sikh riots out of which 74 accused are alive.

Speaking to Republic on the big arrests in the case, DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh who heads the SIT said, "Arrests were being made after orders from the government. We have identified a total of 74 accused so far. The SIT is investigating the case for the last 3 years. Last night, 4 people were arrested. More arrests to be made soon."