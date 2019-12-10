Manjinder Singh Sirsa Writes To HM Raising Concern Over Pakistani Girls Sold To China

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader and the President of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and raised the concerns about Pakistani girls being sold to China. This comes as a compiled report by Associated Press which stated that 629 girls and women from across Pakistan were sold as brides to Chinese men and taken to China. Sirsa in his letter urged the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah to pressurise Pakistan for conducting an investigation into this matter.

In his letter, Sirsa also explained how he has been getting calls from the Sikhs and Hindus in Pakistan seeking India’s help. He also stated that the actual number of missing girls could be more than 629 as “it doesn't include all those girls who have been forcibly converted and are totally missing from their city”. He also wrote, “Indian Government should also pressurise the Pakistan Government to take action in the context of bringing back the trafficked girls and handing them to India if the girls wish to do so”.

Sirsa on exposing Pakistan

Manjinder Singh Sirsa in his letter to Amit Shah further added, “Until we expose Pakistan for mistreating minorities; the minorities would continue to suffer in Pakistan. We have been raising the issue of forced conversion of Hindu and Sikh girls in Pak and now this news is all the more shocking! We request your good self to raise this issue at the global level as this infringes the human rights of minorities in Pakistan”.

Pakistani girls sold to China

The list, obtained by the Associated Press, was compiled by Pakistani investigators to break up the trafficking networks in Pakistan. The list states the number of women caught up in the trafficking schemes since 2018. As per the AP report, after the Pakistani investigators put together a number in June 2019 their probe was halted. Officials with knowledge of the investigations say that this was done because of pressure from government officials. Reportedly, these officials were fearful of hurting Pakistan’s lucrative ties to Beijing.

