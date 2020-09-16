Sisodia Accuses DU Colleges Of Not Paying Teachers' Salaries Despite No Money Deficit

On Wednesday, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that some colleges were spending "money in donations worth lakhs" rather than compensating their teachers. According to sources, hundreds of college teachers and other staff members working at Delhi University are unpaid for nearly five months.

Stating that the colleges under the University of Delhi are not paying salaries to their staff including teachers despite no money deficit, Sisodia alleged that colleges are "involved in embezzlement" while the Delhi government has increased grants for them in the last five years.

"It has come to our notice that colleges receiving grants from the Delhi government are not giving salaries to their staff including teachers. It is being alleged that these colleges do not have funds and they are not able to pay to teachers. As per the data I have studied, over the years, grants for these colleges have been increased. We have given a grant in such a big amount that the salary grant of these colleges has almost doubled in the last five years," Sisodia said.

'University & college administrations are playing politics'

Furthermore, Sisodia also took a jibe at the University administration for delaying the process of constituting governing bodies. Sisodia gave details of the audit of these colleges after receiving the initial observation report from the auditors on Tuesday.

Addressing the virtual conference earlier in the day, Sisodia said that audit of six colleges have started in the first week of September, adding that the report mentioned that these colleges have illegally deposited crores of rupees in fixed deposit.

"Several teachers of these colleges met me and apprise me that the funds are utilised for other purposes instead of giving salaries to them. Hence we started special Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) empanelled audit of these colleges," he added. Audit of six colleges have started in the first week of September. On Tuesday, we received an initial observation report from the auditors. In the report, it is found that these colleges have illegally deposited crores of rupees in fixed deposits. They are not giving salaries to teachers and staff," he said.

He alleged that both University administration and college administrations are "playing politics".

