Sisodia Alleges, 'Delhi Bureaucrats Not Attending Meetings, Disobeying Orders'; BJP Reacts

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court alleging difficulties being faced by the elected government of AAP in administering Delhi.

In his affidavit, Manish Sisodia claimed that bureaucrats serving in the Delhi government have "become indifferent to be elected government". "The problem has become even more acute with the appointment of the incumbent L-G earlier this year. Any cooperation between the civil servants and the elected government is sought to be penalized and recalcitrance towards the elected government is being encouraged," Sisodia wrote in an affidavit to SC.

#BREAKING | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia files affidavit in top court; states 'bureaucrats didn't attend meetings, didn't take calls & disobeying orders of Ministers' - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/RgbeXyBVFe — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2022

The AAP leader further claimed that officials have stopped attending meetings being called by the Delhi Ministers and have also stopped taking their calls. "Officials are either delaying or not at all supplying the files concerning the department to the Ministers. Officials are disobeying orders/directions of the Ministers, including orders/directions that are in writing," Sisodia said.

"Frequent transfers of heads of various departments have left large gaps in policy implementation of the government. Large numbers of vacancies in different posts in the Government of NCT of Delhi as those responsible for making the appointments are not at all accountable to the public for not making the appointments," the Deputy CM added.

'This is all propaganda': BJP slams AAP

Speaking to Republic over Sisodia's affidavit to SC, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson RP Singh said that the move by the Delhi Deputy CM is nothing but propaganda.

"This is all propaganda. There is a proper way of calling officers and officers come for the meetings. But if they can’t run their government, they should quit and go away. If you can’t tackle bureaucracy, then it’s your problem. You can’t point to L-G in that regard. The fact is every officer works as per the norms… if you want to push the officer to work as per the norm, he will put his remark on it and try to avoid you," RP Singh told Republic.

Adding further he said, "This is to divert the attention of the people from the excise (scam case) which is happening. In excise, the officer, the chief secretary refused to accept their demand. The Chief secretary did not go by them and raised a red flag then. And this all to pressure the officer that you can’t raise a red flag even if we are wrong."