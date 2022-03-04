Sisodia inaugurates new academic block at ITI Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A new academic block with a state-of-the-art infrastructure, a cosmetology lab and a modern plumbing lab was inaugurated at ITI Jahangirpuri by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

"Talented students coming out of training institutes like ITI will write a new chapter in the future. Our country will become developed only when every youth of the country is skilled.

"Our ITI students are getting jobs in big companies due to their exceptional skills, but now there is a need to create such an environment so that they become not only job seekers but also job creators. They must do their work in such a way that new jobs get created because of their efforts," he said.

Sisodia, who is also Education minister, said the focus is on professional courses all over the world these days.

He said students are told even today - both in India and developing countries -- that if they do not complete their graduation, they have achieved nothing.

"On the contrary, the focus is on technical education in developed countries. Today, when a job vacancy with class 8 eligibility criteria is released, thousands of graduates apply for the job. In such a situation, what is the use of that graduation degree which cannot get you a job?” he asked.

The modern plumbing lab has been developed in collaboration with Jaquar Foundation. PTI GJS GJS TDS TDS

