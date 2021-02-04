Sisodia Lashes Out At Centre Over GNCTD Bill; Says More Power Handed To L-G 'secretively'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday launched an attack on the Centre alleging that the Union Cabinet had passed the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill 'secretively' in order to shift more power into the Lieutenant Governor's hands.

Calling it a 'murder of constitutional democracy', Sisodia claimed that the BJP-led Centre wanted to 'impede' the progress of Delhi, alleging that it was trying to 'deprive' the citizens by giving unlimited power to the L-G. "The Union Cabinet gave nod to GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in a secretive way yesterday. The Bill would give L-G power to stop work being done by the government elected by the people of Delhi. Giving powers to L-G means handing it to the Centre and in tandem to BJP. It is against the constitution and democracy," said Sisodia while addressing a press conference.

"The Bill would give more powers to L-G in addition to the existing powers on police, land and public order. It is clearly mentioned in our Constitution that barring police, land and public order, everything else falls under the ambit of an elected government in Delhi," he added.

AAP hits out at L-G Baijal

The AAP leader also lashed out at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal blaming him for invariably 'hindering' the decisions of the Delhi Government. "In the last 5 years, LG has invariably hindered the decisions made by Delhi government. Due to this, many progressive schemes such as Mohalla Clinic, CCTV, Free electricity and water, school infrastructure improvement and others have been delayed, the cost of which is borne by the people of Delhi. Hence, it is using secretive and unconstitutional ways to impede the progress of Delhi," he said.

"BJP hasn't been able to provide basic facilities to the public in BJP-ruled states. Rather than working on development in other states, it is trying to deprive the people of Delhi by giving unlimited powers to the LG in such an undemocratic manner," said the AAP leader.

It is important to mention that there has been a constant power struggle between the L-G and the Delhi Government over the last few years. The Supreme Court had in February 2019, delivered a split judgement having a difference of opinion regarding the jurisdiction of 'services' of the L-G and the Delhi Government. While the GNCTD bill seeks to "bring ease in implementation of certain provisions", according to its official listing, the Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that it seeks to give more discretionary powers to the L-G.

(With Agency Inputs)