Sisodia Leads Surprise Road Inspections Across Delhi, Bats For Greener & Beautified Roads

As part of an array of surprise road inspections across the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday studied the road stretch from Vidhan Sabha to Chandagi Ram Akhara. While examining the road, the Delhi Deputy CM directed Public Works Department (PWD) authorities to focus on the beautification of roads alongside building a strong base for them, in a bid to make them visually appealing to commuters.

Addressing the media following his inspection of the road strech, , Manish Sisodia said, "Kejriwal Government's aim is to provide a pleasant commuting experience to all travellers across Delhi. For this, maintenance work of all roads should be done on priority and with full commitment. Any laxity on part of PWD officials will not be tolerated."

During the inspection, Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet, noticed a few cracks on the roads and asked the engineers in concern to get them fixed at the earliest before it cause any inconvenience to commuters.

He further directed engineers to focus on each and every detail during the construction of roads. He noted that roads should be aesthetic, should be maintained well and should have green belts on either side.

Sisodia bats for greener roads

The AAP leader also ushered the authorities to get the carpeting of roads carried out soon. He emphasised that engineers need to ensure that the markings on roads are incredibly essential and must not slip by anyone's notice at any time of the year. Furthermore, he added that field officers should keep a check on this on a priority basis.

Showing his commitment to a greener environment for Delhi, Sisodia told the engineers, "The department need not wait for a bigger project for landscaping and maintaining greenery around this road. All the horticultural requirements of the road must be fulfilled and maintained from time to time," ANI reported.

Taking to Twitter later to inform about his inspection, the Delhi Deputy CM said that the AAP government's plans on increasing the strength of the road surface, the planned work on road marking, new signage, beautification and enhancement of horticulture will soon change the face of the roads in the national capital.

दिल्ली सरकार के अधीन सड़कों को विश्वस्तरीय बनाने के मिशन पर आज विधानसभा से चंदगीराम अखाड़ा तक की सड़क का निरीक्षण किया।



रोड की सतह की मजबूती बढ़ाने के साथ,सड़क की मार्किंग, नए साइनेज, सौंदर्यीकरण और हॉर्टिकल्चर बढ़ाने पर प्लान किया काम जल्द ही इन सड़कों की सूरत बदल देगा। pic.twitter.com/fVWTmF5j7M — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 23, 2022

He also ordered the cultivation of better types of plants on the central verge in a bid to maintain a green stretch on both sides of the road. The AAP minister added that maintenance activities should be carried out at a time when traffic movement is less.