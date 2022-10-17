With Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in CBI headquarters after being summoned in connection with the Excise Policy case, Republic accessed the questionnaire prepared by the sleuths on Monday, October 17. Sisodia is being questioned about the involvement of his associates, including in-custody businessman and Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge Vijay Nair in the drafting of the policy. The profit made by the cartel resulted in the alleged loss to the exchequer.

Questionnaire for Manish Sisodia accessed

Association with Vijay Nair — was Vijay Nair involved in the drafting of the excise policy along with three other alleged close associates of Sisodia.

The alleged involvement of liquor company owners in the formulation of excise policy.

Involvement of businessmen from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh linked to a political party. Meetings that took place in Delhi.

Profit made by the cartel; evidence collected so far points to 12% profit for liquor companies with 6% for public servants.

Alleged loss to the exchequer due to the excise policy.

Before arriving at the central probe agency headquarters, Sisodia went to his party office in the morning from where he proceeded to Rajghat. A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence and joined him on the way to the CBI office. Delhi Police has made tight security arrangements and prohibitory orders have been in place around Sisodia's residence on Mathura Road, officials said.

Interrogation after searches

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy, which was brought out in November last year. The CBI had registered an FIR in a special court here in August against Sisodia and 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means, or by the exercise of personal influence.

Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI conducted searches at the premises of Sisodia on August 19 and opened his locker at a bank in Ghaziabad on August 30. Over a month thereafter, on October 16, he was summoned for interrogation on October 17.

Reacting to the summons, Sisodia, in a tweet said, “CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, but nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate.”