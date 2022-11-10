In a big development in the Delhi liquor scam, Republic TV on November 10 accessed the remand copy of the accused in the liquor scam case and learnt that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's close associates had access to the draft copy of the excise policy. As per the remand copy, one of the accused in the scam was also part of the policy formulation and the excise policy was also leaked to the liquor manufacturers even before the official release.

It is important to note that two big arrests have been made in connection with the liquor scam case under the PMLA. The accused have been identified as businessman Sharath Reddy, who is part of a pharma company and Benoy Babu, an official of a liquor company.

"The excise policy was leaked to the certain liquor manufacturer much before it was released. It has been found that the excise policy was made public on the Excise Department website on July 5, 2021. However, ED has evidences in its possession indicating that the excise policy and many other related documents have been leaked to certain liquor manufacturers on May 31, 2021," the remand copy read.

The remand copy also revealed that the persons involved in the matter also destroyed their mobile phones and electronic devices in effort to destroy the digital evidences.

2 accused arrested in Liquor policy scam

Republic TV on Thursday learnt that Sharath Reddy and Benoy Babu were arrested by the ED under the PMLA in the scam case. According to the sources, the investigation agency quizzed Sharath Reddy multiple times before his arrest. Benoy Babu was also questioned by the central agency earlier. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Benoy is still associated with the company that has allegedly benefitted from the liquor policy of the Delhi government.

Notably, the development came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's aide, Dinesh Arora, agreed to turn a government approver in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Delhi liquorgate scam

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged involvement in the liquor scam of Delhi. The CBI has so far booked 15 accused persons, including Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.