Sisodia's ED Remand Copy Accessed; Alleges 'large-scale Destruction Of Digital Evidence'

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) remand application has been accessed by Republic TV. In the note, the ED alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was involved in the large-scale destruction of digital evidence to impede the investigation and to erase the evidence. Earlier in the day, a Delhi court sent him to ED custody till March 22.

"During one year period of liquor scam, he has used/changed/destroyed 14 phones/IMEIs and 1 phone has been recovered during search and seizure by CBI and he was able to produce 2 of his phones during interrogation," ED claimed, adding that the phones were purchased on names of other persons.

The federal agency alleged that most of these phones were changed or destroyed by Manish Sisodia after the media covered Delhi Lieutenant Governor complaining to CBI about the Excise scam.

'Large-scale destruction of digital evidence': ED

"The large-scale destruction of digital evidence was intentionally made to destroy evidence of his involvement in the offence of money laundering by destroying evidence of handling of proceeds of crime, money trail as well as involvement/ connection in the process/ activities connected with proceeds of crime for the commissioning of the offence of money laundering," ED said.

The agency also alleged that the AAP leader used a SIM card issued in name of another person and was using WhatsApp linked to that SIM card in his phone so that "no trace is left anywhere".

On the allegation of fixing of 12 percent margin in collusion with South Group, ED said, "Collusion of the arrestee with the South Group is even clearer when certain parts of the final GoM report have been found in the mobile phones of these South Group members and representatives 2 days before the GoM even submitted their report to Council of Ministers."

Delhi Court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED Remand till March 22

Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended the ED custody of Manish Sisodia for five days till March 22 in the money laundering cases linked to the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The ED had sought seven days of remand. The order was pronounced by special judge MK Nagpal. The court also allowed Sisodia to sign cheques for his family's expenses and his wife's medical expenses of Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 respectively.