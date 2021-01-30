Sister Jayanti Of Brahma Kumaris Speaks To Arnab, Shares Philosophy Against Violence

Crime continues to be one of the major challenges for most countries and India too faces the task of keeping the law and order situation intact. The most recent example of this was the farmer protests against the government’s three agricultural laws, that led to violence in Delhi. Amid this chaos, numerous spiritual organisations and mystics have been spreading the message of peace across the world, aiming to help people on an individual level, in an attempt at reducing the cases of law and order problems in the country.

Sister Jayanti on violence in interview with Arnab

One such spiritual guru has been Sister Jayanti Kirpalani of the Brahma Kumaris spiritual movement. Kirpalani recently spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an interview. Sister Kirpalani was asked about the incidents of violence, polarization and divide, highlighting an example of the recent farmer protests and how the Brahma Kumari philosophy and its message of inner spirituality could be important in the current times.

Sister Jayanti Kirpalani replied, "When there’s great darkness and light begins to end to the world, then it is a battle between light and dark. But always, not just in fairytales, but in reality, ultimately it’s the light that wins, because the light isn’t fighting the darkness. If there’s darkness, what do you do, you just light a candle and the candle and the power of the illumination of the candle, will gradually allow the darkness to go away.” Kirpalani, who is the European Director of the Brahma Kumaris, also stated,” In a way ignorance and darkness is coming because there is an absence of light. But when light begins to enter the world, the darkness disappears."

Sister Kirpalani will feature on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know with Arnab Goswami. The episode airs on Saturday 10 PM and Sunday 11 AM. Watch the promo above.

