Sister Jayanti Speaks On Impact Of COVID-19 On World & Need For Recharging 'inner Battery'

With the world battling the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent consequences, the past one year since the virus outbreak, has been difficult for people across the globe. The fears of lockdown and feeling of being caged took over individuals as governments imposed stringent curbs to cut down the spread of the virus. As a result, several beings were left alone and uncared for facing tougher times without any preparations.

Shedding light on methods to cope up with the difficulties faced by the globe today, Sister Jayanti Kirpalani of the Brahma Kumaris spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and elaborated on the way to traverse through lockdown and recharging the 'inner battery'. Drawing parallels between our technology devices and the human body, Sister Jayanti remarked that just like mobiles, bodies were also discharged after prolonged use.

'Awareness of the inner being'

Elaborating on the ways to get through tough times in the current state of affairs, she said, "Just looking at the current state of the world, I would say that this is such a difficult time for many many people to travel through and it feels as if it is a time that is very heavy, very difficult but also very dark. At such a time, meditation and the awareness of the inner being soul and the connection with God is the most critical aspect of our life. Because if I can go within and come to that awareness in which I can have a stable mind and a loving mind, a generous heart and an intellect that is able to recognise the difference between truth and reality and that which is false and illusions."

"I think that if I can develop these facets of my own being through meditation, I'll be able to traverse this very difficult journey of life and without that inner capacity and inner strength its going to be very difficult. I know that for many people a long lockdown across the world has been a very difficult challenge and that's because either they felt lonely, they had nobody who could support them or they felt too much burdened by the family," Sister Jayanti added.

Emphasizing on the need to recharge and rejuvenate, Sister Jayanti said, "If you have a battery, it gets discharged. Like with your phone, if you don't charge it gets discharged. The same thing is with your inner being. You need to give time to recharge your own inner battery, your mind will become sensitive, your decisions will fluctuate. If you recharge your inner battery with meditation, you will have the power to deal with everything. It is important, especially today to give time to yourself."

When asked of the message and teachings of the Brahma kumaris, Sister Jayanti noted, "We feel it is very important to be able to study spiritual teachings because very often so far we have just been taught to believe something and not necessarily have an understanding of the ideas that come up. So, Brahmakumaris believe that the first step is to be able to understand yourself very often they say how self-realization to god-realization. So for me, that was absolutely true. When I began to understand what is the soul, but more importantly I began to understand the existence of the inner being, the being of light and peace."

